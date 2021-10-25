The Alpine is a single-story, 1458 approximate square foot, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2 car garage home. Designed with you and your family in mind, this layout features a separate dining space that leads to an open kitchen. Bedroom 1 is located off the family room and features a beautiful bay window, double vanity and spacious walk-in closet with plenty of room for storage. The Alpine is one of our most popular plans and is a perfect starter home for a single adult, couple or small family. Other Features include: 9-foot ceilings, granite counter tops in the kitchen and stainless-steel appliances. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home. Available features listed on select homes only. With D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait. (Prices, plans, dimensions, specifications, features, incentives, and availability are subject to change without notice obligation)
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $275,445
