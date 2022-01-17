Welcome to Modern Midtown Reserve! Here, you'll discover eye-catching modern exteriors paired with functional floor plans, beautiful interior finishes and thoughtfully-designed landscaping. The community amenities offer something delightful for every family member. Residents will enjoy a sparkling recreational lake thats perfect for kayaking or paddle boarding, winding walking trails, as well as an inviting greenspace to enjoy a picnic with the family or a game of corn toss with friends.Midtown Reserve provides a variety of ways to help residents stay connected to their environment and enjoy all that nature has to offer. Ideally located off of Rock Prairie Road next to the Scott & White hospital, shopping, dining and other conveniences are only minutes away. We look forward to helping you find the perfect home in Modern Midtown Reserve!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $275,370
