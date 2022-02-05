Stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with 2-car alley entry garage in Midtown Reserve from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Elm offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room open to the kitchen, dining area, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling quartz counters, white cabinetry, eating bar, breakfast area, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the master suite with oversized tile shower, dual sinks, and huge walk-in closet. The Elm floor plan finds the primary suite downstairs with the additional two bedrooms upstairs. Smart home features include Amazon Echo, Amazon Echo Dot, 7” HD touchscreen security control panel, video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Extras you don’t want to miss include vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, soaring ceilings, covered patio, sprinklers, and so much more! Residents of Midtown Reserve will enjoy a resort community feel at a budget friendly price. Future amenities will include a neighborhood lake, dog park, playgrounds, and Town Lake Park. With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Schedule your showing today and make it yours!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $274,755
Related to this story
Most Popular
Texas A&M All-American Tyra Gittens has transferred to Texas, she announced on Twitter on Wednesday. Gittens posted a graphic of her weari…
Tucker “Frito” Young and Katy Dempsey have moved their morning radio show from Bryan-College Station to San Antonio, but the two said they con…
College Station football coach Steve Huff called Jaxson Slanker and Kyle Walsh into his office Tuesday afternoon to discuss their current recr…
Team of the Year: Franklin Lions
President Joe Biden wants credit for nominating the first Black woman to the Supreme Court.
Texas A&M, Blinn College and school districts throughout the region will be closed Thursday — and some Friday as well — due to the expecte…
A College Station woman was in the Brazos County Jail on Wednesday after being accused of shaking a 5-month-old baby and throwing him against …
Here are the UIL district alignments for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons for Brazos Valley high school teams.
A College Station man is facing multiple charges after a police pursuit through Bryan-College Station over the weekend.
Four Republicans are competing in the March 1 primary election for the Precinct 2 seat on the Brazos County Commissioners Court.