Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 2-car garage in Midtown Reserve from DR Horton! Introducing the beautifully constructed Midtown Modern Series, the Brooke offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room open to the kitchen, dining area, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling quartz counters, Espresso cabinetry, island with eating bar, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the master suite with oversized tile shower, dual sinks, and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include Amazon Echo, Amazon Echo Dot, 7” HD touchscreen security control panel, video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Extras you don’t want to miss include vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, soaring ceilings, covered patio, sprinklers, and so much more! Residents of Midtown Reserve will enjoy a resort community feel at a budget friendly price. Future amenities will include a neighborhood lake, dog park, playgrounds, and Town Lake Park. With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Schedule your showing today and make it yours!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $274,750
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here are the results from Brazos County from absentee and early voting and all of the county's 25 polling centers. Results are unofficial:
Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas was arrested Wednesday morning on an assault charge from an incident with his girlfriend on Saturday,…
A 27-year-old Magnolia man was in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday after being arrested over the weekend on multiple charges that included acc…
The parents of a girlfriend allegedly assaulted by Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas were arrested Thursday by the University Police De…
Longtime College Station assistant coach Stoney Pryor will be named the Cougars’ next head football coach on Friday, sources close to the situ…
A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Wednesday after being accused of driving while intoxicated for the third time.
Brazos County voters reelected State Rep. John Raney for House District 14 on Tuesday.
Voters will head to the polls today to cast ballots in the primary election. Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
HOUSTON — The College Station girls basketball team has been the underdog in three of its last four playoffs games, but on Saturday afternoon,…
- Updated
A man shot and killed his three children, one other person and himself at a church in Sacramento, Calif.