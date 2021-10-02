the Diana is a spacious 1,539 sq. ft. 3 bed, 2 bath single-story home with an open concept layout. This home has an open entrance leading to the large gathering room open to the kitchen with stainless steel appliances and dining room. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large breakfast bar and a perfect sized pantry. Our homeowners can enjoy the oversized main bedroom and a large walk in closet and spa-like bathroom..
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $274,595
