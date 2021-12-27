3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $273,265

Designed with you in mind, the Caroline is a spacious 1,489 sq. ft. 3 bed, 2 bath single-story home with an open concept layout. This home has an open entrance leading to the large gathering room open to the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large breakfast bar and a perfect sized pantry. Our homeowners can enjoy the oversized main bedroom and a large walk in closet and spa-like bathroom.. This home includes our HOME IS CONNECTED package which features the Alexa Voice control, Front Doorbell, Front Door Deadbolt Lock, Home Hub, Light Switch, and Thermostat.