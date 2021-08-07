 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $270,515

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $270,515

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $270,515

The Diana is a 1,539 sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single-story home. As you enter into the long foyer you walk into the spacious family room open to the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen features granite countertops, black appliances, recessed lighting and a kitchen island. The secondary bedrooms are located off the dining area. The private main bedroom, bedroom 1, is located off the kitchen and includes a huge walk-in closet and walk-in shower. The Diana also features a covered patio, full sod and irrigation.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert