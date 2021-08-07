3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $270,515

The Diana is a 1,539 sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single-story home. As you enter into the long foyer you walk into the spacious family room open to the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen features granite countertops, black appliances, recessed lighting and a kitchen island. The secondary bedrooms are located off the dining area. The private main bedroom, bedroom 1, is located off the kitchen and includes a huge walk-in closet and walk-in shower. The Diana also features a covered patio, full sod and irrigation.