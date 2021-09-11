3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $270,290

The Diana Plan is a 1,539 sqft. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single-story home. As you enter into the long foyer you walk into the spacious family room open to the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and a kitchen island. The secondary bedrooms are located off the dining area. The private main bedroom, bedroom 1, is located off the kitchen and includes a huge walk-in closet and walk-in shower