Adorable 3 bedroom and two bath home situated in South College Station! Let the natural light flow in from the trio of windows in the open concept kitchen and dining spaces. Fully equipped kitchen features stainless appliances, island/eating bar, decorative backsplash, shaker cabinets, soft close drawers and granite counter tops. Designed for entertaining, the flow of the home takes you from the eating to living spaces right out to the covered patio for your outdoor fun! Split bedroom floor plan includes the spacious primary bedroom at the rear of the home with en suite bathroom. The primary bathroom boasts a soaking tub and separate shower with ceramic tile surround as well as granite counters on the vanity and a walk in closet. The two, delightful secondary bedrooms share the hallway bathroom. Midtown Reserve features fantastic amenities including a town lake park, dog park, and play scapes all surrounding a neighborhood recreational lake!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $270,000
