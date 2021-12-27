Designed with you in mind, the Caroline is a spacious 1,489 sq. ft. 3 bed, 2 bath single-story home with an open concept layout. This home has an open entrance leading to the large gathering room open to the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large breakfast bar and a perfect sized pantry. Our homeowners can enjoy the oversized main bedroom and a large walk in closet and spa-like bathroom.. This home includes our HOME IS CONNECTED package which features the Alexa Voice control, Front Doorbell, Front Door Deadbolt Lock, Home Hub, Light Switch, and Thermostat.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $269,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look at how Christmas has evolved over the past century.
A College Station woman was in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday after being accused of stabbing her boyfriend.
Texas A&M University saw an increase in enrollment from fall 2020, while Blinn College saw a nearly 5% decrease.
Texas A&M had to withdraw from the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Wake Forest on Dec. 31 because of season-ending injuries and COVID-19 issu…
A Bryan man is facing his third charge related to driving while intoxicated after being accused of hitting another vehicle while leaving a bar…
After a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant lost out on a new Audi due to a technicality -- even though she answered the puzzle correctly -- the car company said it would gift her the vehicle instead.
The unusual reversal announced by Abbott's office two days before Christmas drew outrage from a public defender who had submitted the pardon application for Floyd.
The Texas A&M football team has stopped on-field practices for the Gator Bowl and shut down operations within the program because of posit…
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continued to climb on Wednesday, rising to 322 from 272 the day before. It was the highes…
Middleway Urban Monastery, which started at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, then moved online in mid-2020, has found its own space in Downtown Bryan.