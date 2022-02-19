Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 2-car garage in Midtown Reserve from DR Horton! Introducing the beautifully constructed Midtown Modern Series, the Amber offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room open to the kitchen, dining area, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling quartz counters, Espresso cabinetry, island with eating bar, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the master suite with oversized tile shower, dual sinks, and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include Amazon Echo, Amazon Echo Dot, 7” HD touchscreen security control panel, video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Extras you don’t want to miss include vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, soaring ceilings, covered patio, sprinklers, and so much more! Residents of Midtown Reserve will enjoy a resort community feel at a budget friendly price. Future amenities will include a neighborhood lake, dog park, playgrounds, and Town Lake Park. With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Schedule your showing today and make it yours! Ready for Spring 2022 move-in!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $269,750
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan High School Director of Bands Bre Osbourn has been placed on paid administrative leave, effective Feb. 14, pending an investigation by t…
When Steve Huff stepped out onto the front porch of the College Station High School field house on the school’s opening day in August 2012, he…
Post Oak Mall turned out thousands when it first opened its doors to the public on Feb. 17, 1982, with 80 stores and four anchors. Forty years…
LAREDO, Texas (AP) — Three men were killed during a shooting early Sunday morning at a South Texas sports bar, according to police.
Bryan resident Juan Hernandez will have a moment few have experienced: appearing in a Super Bowl ad.
Texas A&M President Banks directs The Battalion to cease regular print edition by end of spring semester
Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks informed leadership at The Battalion, the university’s student newspaper, Friday afterno…
A Galveston County man was in the Brazos County jail Wednesday after being charged with driving while intoxicated for the third time.
The Caldwell Motel burned down Tuesday and the motel was a "total loss," according to Caldwell Fire Chief David Pevehouse.
Bryan High School English teacher Abby Scoresby’s favorite day of the year, Valentine’s Day, became even more special when award-winning child…
The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents voted Thursday to name the basketball court at Reed Arena after A&M women’s basketbal…