3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $269,675

The Amber is a 1,296 sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single-story home. As you enter into the foyer you walk into the spacious kitchen overlooking the dining area and family room. The kitchen features granite countertops, black appliances, recessed lighting and a kitchen island. The private main bedroom, bedroom 1, is located off the family room and includes a huge walk-in closet and walk-in shower. The Amber also features a covered patio, full sod and irrigation and gutters on the front, sides and back of the house.