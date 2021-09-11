3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $267,565

Stonewater The Caroline is a 1,489 sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single-story home As you enter into the long foyer you walk into the spacious kitchen overlooking the dining area and family room. The kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and a kitchen island. The private main bedroom, bedroom 1, is located off the living area and includes a huge walk-in closet and walk-in shower. The Caroline also features a covered patio, full sod and irrigation and a 2ncar garage.