The Caroline is a 1,489 sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single-story home As you enter into the long foyer you walk into the spacious kitchen overlooking the dining area and family room. The kitchen features granite countertops, black appliances, recessed lighting and a kitchen island. The private main bedroom, bedroom 1, is located off the family room and includes a huge walk-in closet and walk-in shower. The Caroline also features a covered patio, full sod and irrigation.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $267,515
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
The gun used to kill Billy the Kid, which was owned by late Texas A&M professor Jim Earle, sold at auction last month for a record $6 million.
Brazos County health officials reported four new virus-related deaths and 245 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Tuesday.
Re-creating an iconic moment: Kyle Field honors 20th anniversary of 9/11 with Red, White and Blue Out
Fans at Kyle Field traded maroon for red, white and blue during Texas A&M’s season-opening win over Kent State on Saturday night to re-cre…
A 24-year-old Bryan man was sentenced to seven years in prison this week after pleading guilty to two counts of assault family violence with a…
OFFENSE: B
The number of active COVID-19 cases among Brazos County residents surpassed 1,500 for the first time since February on Thursday as health offi…
A 10-3 Texas A&M lead over Kent State left much to be desired from the No. 6 Aggie football team.
Silver Taps is an A&M tradition held on the first Tuesday of each month from September through April, if necessary, to honor current students who have died.