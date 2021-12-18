 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $266,510

the perfect floor plan if you are looking for something quaint & cozy to call home. This is a single-story, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom layout. Host family and friends in the dining & living area, located adjacent to the kitchen. The bedroom 1 suite is located off the entry and includes a walk-in closet & a large relaxing bathroom. The secondary bedrooms and full bathroom are located off the kitchen and living area.

