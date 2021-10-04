3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $265,000

NATURAL LIGHT FILLS EACH ROOM IN THIS COVETED EDELWEISS GARTENS HOME! 3714 Ardenne features a three bedroom, two bathroom split floor plan, with oversized living room with built in bookshelves, corner fireplace and large windows to allow in ample sunshine during these crisp Fall days. Around the corner a dining kitchen combo awaits with three seat eating bar, an abundance of cabinetry, counter space and room for a few to be called "chef" at one time! The master suite is grand enough for king size bed, plus sitting area and other large furniture and tucked away from other bedrooms for privacy. Screened in porch looking out to the backyard sets the stage to make this home truly an oasis for living and loving your home. The front and back yard is home to beautiful shade trees, landscaping with room for play, entertaining or relaxation. 3714 Ardenne is truly a gem tucked away on a cul-de-sac street within a short distance to schools and community park. Call for a private showing today!