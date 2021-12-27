Welcome to Modern Midtown Reserve! Here, you'll discover eye-catching modern exteriors paired with functional floor plans, beautiful interior finishes and thoughtfully-designed landscaping. This one-of-a-kind community offers single and two-story homes ranging from 1,288 - 2,182 square feet. The community amenities offer something delightful for every family member. Residents will enjoy a sparkling recreational lake thats perfect for kayaking or paddle boarding, winding walking trails, as well as an inviting greenspace to enjoy a picnic with the family or a game of corn toss with friends. Midtown Reserve provides a variety of ways to help residents stay connected to their environment and enjoy all that nature has to offer. Ideally located off of Rock Prairie Road next to the Scott & White hospital, shopping, dining and other conveniences are only minutes away. We look forward to helping you find the perfect home in Modern Midtown Reserve!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $264,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look at how Christmas has evolved over the past century.
A College Station woman was in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday after being accused of stabbing her boyfriend.
Texas A&M University saw an increase in enrollment from fall 2020, while Blinn College saw a nearly 5% decrease.
Texas A&M had to withdraw from the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Wake Forest on Dec. 31 because of season-ending injuries and COVID-19 issu…
A Bryan man is facing his third charge related to driving while intoxicated after being accused of hitting another vehicle while leaving a bar…
After a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant lost out on a new Audi due to a technicality -- even though she answered the puzzle correctly -- the car company said it would gift her the vehicle instead.
The unusual reversal announced by Abbott's office two days before Christmas drew outrage from a public defender who had submitted the pardon application for Floyd.
The Texas A&M football team has stopped on-field practices for the Gator Bowl and shut down operations within the program because of posit…
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continued to climb on Wednesday, rising to 322 from 272 the day before. It was the highes…
Middleway Urban Monastery, which started at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, then moved online in mid-2020, has found its own space in Downtown Bryan.