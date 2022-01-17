Designed with you in mind, the Amber is a quaint 1,288 sq. ft. 3 bed, 2 bath single-story home with an open concept layout. This home has an open entrance leading to the large gathering room open to the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large breakfast bar and a perfect sized pantry. Our homeowners can enjoy the oversized main bedroom and a large walk in closet and spa-like bathroom. This home includes our HOME IS CONNECTED package which features the Alexa Voice control, Front Doorbell, Front Door Deadbolt Lock, Home Hub, Light Switch, and Thermostat.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $262,795
Related to this story
Most Popular
A College Station man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after a Brazos County jury found him guilty of forcing his way into a Bryan hom…
In the world of college basketball, data points tend to only mean games that the NCAA tournament selection committee can analyze to make the f…
Brazos County surpassed its all-time high number of active COVID-19 cases on Thursday as health officials reported 395 new cases of COVID-19 a…
Hopdoddy Burger Bar announced Thursday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Grub Burger Bar. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office is marking the 20th anniversary of a man’s disappearance with a call for the public’s help in solving the case.
Here's what you need to know about masks like N95s, where to get them and how to use them safely.
- Updated
Authorities say a man apparently took hostages Saturday during services at a synagogue near Fort Worth, Texas. It wasn't clear how many people were in the building.
The Navasota Police Department was investigating Thursday after a woman was found dead in her home following a shooting.
Brazos County health officials reported 498 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.
Texas A&M track and field volunteer coach Deon Lendore, an NCAA champion in the 400 meters for the Aggies, was killed in a head-on collisi…