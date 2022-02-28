CLASSIC STYLE, GREAT CHARACTER! Attractive 3 BR 2 Bath home in well-established neighborhood and fantastic location sports a retro, throw-back feel with many classic features and design elements from the early 1960's! Bonus room near the entry lends flexibility to the open floor plan. The kitchen features a beautiful, warm, copper-finish tile wall, 20 year old cooktop and vent, and a desk/work center. Beyond the kitchen is a nice, large utility/laundry room that leads into the large garage, complete with wooden workbenches and plenty of space for storage. Bedrooms and Baths are down the hall, where the Primary Bedroom offers a full-length closet and en suite. No more stepping out of the shower to a jolt of cold air: both full baths boast working gas wall heaters to keep you toasty! The dining and living room areas are accented by glass doors that showcase the pergola-style covered patio and beautifully landscaped backyard. (Other outdoor bonuses: a metal storage shed in the side yard, and front driveway parking that could easily fit 3-4 cars in addition to the 2 car garage.) Home and grounds have been very well maintained by the same owner for over 30 years.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $260,000
