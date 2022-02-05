FULLY LEASED through July 2022 for $1,855/ month & already has partial renewals through July 2023!! Investors, here is your chance to own a fully leased property in The Barracks Townhomes in College Station. A highly desirable 3BR/3Bath Townhome. The Barracks Townhomes offers high quality construction with stained concrete floors, granite counters, energy efficient vinyl windows, and Whirlpool appliances. On-site property management makes this a turn-key investment and the HOA provides full lawn care, exterior maintenance, cable and internet and even full access for your tenants to the amazing BearX Daycation Resort with cable wakeboarding park, sheet wave surf machine, lazy river, private cabanas and so much more. Immediately cash flow today!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $259,900
