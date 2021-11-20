This adorable alley access home plan is designed to maximize the square footage of the home without sacrificing design. This is a two-story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. You are greeted by a bright and welcoming family room that flows effortlessly in to the locations of the bedrooms in the house. The home comes with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas range and a decorative tile back splash. The garage is accessed off the back of the home. This home includes our HOME IS CONNECTED package that features: Alexa Voice Control, Front Door Bell, Front Door Deadbolt, Home Hub, Light Switch and Thermosta
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $258,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Texas A&M University System’s Board of Regents will consider a $205 million plan to renovate athletics facilities on the A&M campu…
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
A College Station man is facing his third driving while intoxicated charge after being arrested over the weekend.
A Bryan man was charged with selling drugs last week after authorities reported finding marijuana and THC during a search of his home.
A Brazos County jury sentenced a College Station man to eight years in prison last week after convicting him for theft with two or more previo…
The Texas A&M University System’s Board of Regents approved adding a $205 million project to its capital plan to renovate athletics facili…
A 22-year-old Killeen man was arrested over the weekend after being accused of driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle.
OXFORD, Miss. — Coaches often use the one about the ball not bouncing their way to help explain a loss.
Roy Flores, a former planning and zoning commissioner for the city of Bryan, has filed to run for Brazos County’s Precinct 4 commissioner seat…
Almost a year ago, College Station safety Kyle Walsh wasn’t sure if he’d ever play football again after suffering a season-ending concussion i…