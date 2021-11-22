Hickory: Introducing the Hickory floor plan in our Midtown Reserve community. This adorable alley access home plan is designed to maximize the square footage of the home without sacrificing design. This is a two-story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. You are greeted by a bright and welcoming family room that flows effortlessly in to the locations of the bedrooms in the house. The kitchen is centrally located with the spacious dining room off to the side and features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas range and a decorative tile back splash. Bedroom 1 is generously sized and is complete with a large walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom. The second floor offers the second full bathroom and two additional bedrooms. The garage is accessed off the back of the home. This home includes our HOME IS CONNECTED package that features: Alexa Voice Control, Front Door Bell, Front Door Deadbolt, Home Hub, Light Switch and Thermostat.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $258,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Texas A&M University System’s Board of Regents will consider a $205 million plan to renovate athletics facilities on the A&M campu…
The Texas A&M University System’s Board of Regents approved adding a $205 million project to its capital plan to renovate athletics facili…
A Brazos County jury sentenced a College Station man to eight years in prison last week after convicting him for theft with two or more previo…
Roy Flores, a former planning and zoning commissioner for the city of Bryan, has filed to run for Brazos County’s Precinct 4 commissioner seat…
Prairie View A&M is a small, historically black university with an enrollment just north of 8,000 students and located in a rural town, bu…
CYPRESS — Freshman quarterback Will Hargett and sophomore running back Keshun Thomas likely will suit up for many more playoff games at A&…
Almost a year ago, College Station safety Kyle Walsh wasn’t sure if he’d ever play football again after suffering a season-ending concussion i…
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
Note: This list was published in the Nov. 18 edition of The Eagle and reflects the names of students submitted by each school and/or school di…
A golden glow illuminated the Bonfire Memorial’s Spirit Ring as thousands of Texas A&M students, alumni and community members gathered for…