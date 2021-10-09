3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $254,900

Hey there... I saw you gazing at my kitchen, so I thought I'd introduce myself. I'm 3915 W.S. Phillips and, as you can see, I'm damn near perfect. My first floor comes with a huge kitchen (hellooooo, counter space, and island), an open floor plan, laundry room, and half bath. My seller says he enjoys my layout the most because he can work on the first floor and sleep on the second floor. Speaking of the second floor, did you see the size of my master suite?! That second bathroom isn't too shaby either. My charm doesn't end at the front door... make sure you check out my custom dog room! My seller is happy to change the door and convert it to a closet if you'd prefer, but isn't it cool to know your furry friend already has it's own space? To top it all off, my community features a pond, dog park, and fire pit. Take a tour soon- I wont last long!