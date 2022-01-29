3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $249,900

ATTENTION Investors, here is your chance to own a fully leased property at The Barracks Townhomes in College Station only 2.5 miles from the A&M Campus. Leased out for $1,915/month through July 19 2022. A highly desirable 3BR/3Bath Townhome. The Barracks Townhomes offers high quality construction with stained concrete floors, granite counters, energy efficient vinyl windows, and all appliances. On-site property management makes this a turn-key investment and the HOA provides full lawn care, exterior maintenance, cable and internet and even full access for your tenants to the amazing BearX Daycation Resort with cable wakeboarding park, sheet wave surf machine, lazy river, private cabanas and so much more.