3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $249,900

This home sits on an amazing corner lot in Westfield Village Subdivision in the heart of College Station. Three bedrooms with two full baths, large living room, darling kitchen with granite countertops and wood laminate flooring in the living/family areas. Close to all that South College Station has to offer, schools, shopping, dining and medical. A straight shot to Texas A&M University. HVAC replaced May 2020.

