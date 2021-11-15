Conveniently located to shopping, dining, parks, schools, and entertainment, as well as Texas A&M University. This home has easy access to both Hwy 30 and Hwy 6 and is located in a small, quiet, gated community that borders both Bryan and College Station. This beauty is a well maintained and move in ready home with fresh paint in the master bedroom, the large upstairs bedroom, both bathrooms, and all cabinets. The master bath has two sinks, a soaking tub, and separate shower. Crown molding and raised ceilings add to the charm of the home. All three bedrooms are oversized with walk-in closets. There is a half bath off the kitchen and laundry room. Kitchen has tile backsplash. Private back yard with new fence. HOA maintains yard, and community pool. Home is a great convey. Storage racks in garage do not convey.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $249,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ron Crozier has been officiating football games for 28 years and has seen a number of people get run over by players on the sidelines, includi…
Three people were arrested on drug charges this week after law enforcement officials served a search warrant at a Cooner Street residence in C…
HOUSTON — Bharti Shahani was a daughter of Houston, a dutiful, first-generation Indian American — an A and B student in computer engineering a…
A Bryan woman was in the Brazos County Jail on Monday after being accused of intentionally crashing her car into her boyfriend's vehicle durin…
A College Station man is facing his third driving while intoxicated charge after being arrested over the weekend.
Wednesday was a banner day for many high school athletes as players in all sports except football could officially sign a letter of intent to …
A College Station teen has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after pointing a rifle at his girlfriend, authorities said.
Four more deaths have been added to the COVID-19 death toll in Brazos County, and health officials reported 23 new cases of the virus among co…
A 21-year-old Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday after being accused of taking photos of a woman in a dressing room at a store…
With his boss serving a two-game suspension, Texas A&M assistant coach Devin Johnson will get his first opportunity to serve as a Division…