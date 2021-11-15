3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $249,900

Conveniently located to shopping, dining, parks, schools, and entertainment, as well as Texas A&M University. This home has easy access to both Hwy 30 and Hwy 6 and is located in a small, quiet, gated community that borders both Bryan and College Station. This beauty is a well maintained and move in ready home with fresh paint in the master bedroom, the large upstairs bedroom, both bathrooms, and all cabinets. The master bath has two sinks, a soaking tub, and separate shower. Crown molding and raised ceilings add to the charm of the home. All three bedrooms are oversized with walk-in closets. There is a half bath off the kitchen and laundry room. Kitchen has tile backsplash. Private back yard with new fence. HOA maintains yard, and community pool. Home is a great convey. Storage racks in garage do not convey.