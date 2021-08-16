Check out this 3 bed 2 bath home in Creek Meadows! Great corner lot home with easy access to community pool and neighborhood amenities! The home has a split floorplan with a spacious master in the back of the house and two additional bedrooms and a bathroom at the front of the house. The kitchen has tons of storage plus a pantry and a separate dining area. Nice sized laundry room connects to the two car garage. Convenient to city amenities as well! Come take a look!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $245,000
