3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $245,000

Super cute home in Southwood Valley with a HUGE back yard ready to host all the Best parties!! This recently remodeled home has all the updates you need to make this home yours and cozy. New roof, new flooring throughout home, freshly painted kitchen and rooms. 5 year old HVAC system and several more updates. Home is located off Rio Grande making it easy to access Hwy 6, Wellborn Rd, Grocery stores and hospitals. Come check out this adorable home before its gone!