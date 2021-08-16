3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $240,000

CUL-DE-SAC PROPERTY ADJACENT TO GREEN BELT!! Don't miss out on this charming cul-de-sac property! Located in the desirable Meadowcreek community, this 3 bed 2 bath home with study is waiting for you. It features an open/split floorpan, NEST thermostat, Vivint security system, granite countertops, walk-in pantry, archways, storage shed, sprinkler system, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, gas stove top, large master closet, and adjacent to green belt! The cul-de-sac is situated at the back of the community which adds even more privacy to the property. Once you step into this home, you won't want to leave! Call today for a private showing before this home is gone.