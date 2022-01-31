 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $239,900

Immaculate and updated adorable home located in a convenient yet tucked away subdivision on a cul de sac minutes from everything in College Station! As you walk into this lovely hone you are greeted with gorgeous new gray toned vinyl flooring throughout the living, dining, kitchen and bathrooms as well as soaring ceilings in this open concept beauty. Step into the spacious updated kitchen that boasts new backsplash, dishwasher, gas range, and paint! The floorplan is very functional with the huge master separate from the rest of the home that enjoys a wall of windows peering into the back yard, a roomy master bath and huge master closet. Secondary bedrooms are spacious and enjoy new carpet and paint. Step outside to the tree shaded back yard and patio for hours of entertainment. But wait, there's more...did I mention this home has a new HVAC system, Hot water heater, new fence, and new smoke detectors throughout. You don't want to miss this beauty! Check out the 3D tour as well by copying/pasting https://matterport.com/discover/space/U8nvtKQXbt3

