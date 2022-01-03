IMMACULATE!!! One Owner, 3 bed/3 bath townhome in The Barracks only 2.5 miles from campus! This exceptionally well-cared for townhome features a beautiful open living space and spacious bedrooms each with their own private bathrooms. PERFECT!!! for Students, Investors, or Families! The kitchen features modern dark custom cabinets and granite countertops. This master-planned community offers resort style amenities, featuring a CABLE WAKEBOARDING PARK, and Sandy Beach. Clubhouse, with Arcade, Bar & Grill, In-House Brewery, Lazy River, Private Cabanas & more! The HOA provides digital cable and Internet, full lawn care and all exterior maintenance. CALL NOW! to schedule your own private showing! This one won't last long!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $237,000
