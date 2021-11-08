 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $235,000

Are you looking for a property in close proximity to everything you might need? Food, shopping, parks, highway 6, and the bus route are all near by this charming 3 bedroom 2 bath conveniently located right off Southwest Parkway in College Station. This property would be ideal for an investor looking to add to their portfolio, or for someone looking for their next new home. 820 Azalea wont last long, so make sure you see it before it gets snatched up!

