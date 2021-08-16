STOP throwing away your money on rent and START building equity in Edelweiss Estates! Bring your imagination because this fantastic one-story home, situated on a spacious cul-de-sac lot, is ready for a face lift. Here you'll find an open layout with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, raised ceilings, formal dining with french doors (previously used as a 4th bedroom), and more. Eat-in kitchen features revitalized cabinetry, corner pantry, gas range, and extra space for storage. Enjoy outdoor entertaining in the huge back yard with no rear neighbors. Bonus features include: built-in display shelving with accent lighting in living room, bull-nose corners throughout, crown moulding, separate shower/garden tub and dual sinks in primary suite, and more. Located just minutes to Texas A&M University, local schools, shopping, and restaurant. Roof replaced and water heater replaced in 2020. To be sold AS-IS. Great potential for owner occupancy or investor!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $235,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
After claiming two Olympic gold medals with Team USA in the 800-meter dash and the 4x400 relay, Aggie Athing Mu returned to College Station fr…
Many read the letter to the editor printed in The Eagle July 29 titled “Please get vaccinated,” written by my friend and colleague Dr. Mark Brauer.
Union Pacific’s Big Boy steam locomotive will be rolling through the Brazos Valley again with stops scheduled in Hearne, Navasota and Hempstead.
Two more Brazos County residents have died from COVID-19 infections, health officials reported Tuesday.
Bryan, College Station school districts will keep masks optional, continue using Schoology and COVID dashboards
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Brazos County, both Bryan and College Station school districts plan to keep masks optional for students …
Since I’m spending this week vacationing with my family in Newport Beach, I thought I’d talk to my son Cameron and let him do a little ranting.
With his Texas A&M biology bachelor’s degree in hand, Dr. Joe Hendrix Knowles excitedly waved and saluted to his family and university off…
Brazos County health officials reported 109 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday.
An 80-year-old Montgomery man died after a party boat capsized Saturday night at Lake Conroe, according to ABC13 in Houston.
Brazos County health officials reported 91 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday as the region’s virus-related hospitalizatio…