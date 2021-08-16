3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $235,000

STOP throwing away your money on rent and START building equity in Edelweiss Estates! Bring your imagination because this fantastic one-story home, situated on a spacious cul-de-sac lot, is ready for a face lift. Here you'll find an open layout with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, raised ceilings, formal dining with french doors (previously used as a 4th bedroom), and more. Eat-in kitchen features revitalized cabinetry, corner pantry, gas range, and extra space for storage. Enjoy outdoor entertaining in the huge back yard with no rear neighbors. Bonus features include: built-in display shelving with accent lighting in living room, bull-nose corners throughout, crown moulding, separate shower/garden tub and dual sinks in primary suite, and more. Located just minutes to Texas A&M University, local schools, shopping, and restaurant. Roof replaced and water heater replaced in 2020. To be sold AS-IS. Great potential for owner occupancy or investor!