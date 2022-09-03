3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $230,000

Attention Investors! This well-maintained 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo is currently leased at $1550 until July 15, 2023. The open concept in the living room and kitchen offer granite countertops, breakfast bar and black appliances, with vinyl flooring. One bedroom is located off the kitchen with the other two upstairs with ensuite bathrooms and large closets. You get access to the clubhouse, pool, fitness center, basketball court and a study/game room that provides a luxury living experience. A great investment opportunity, situated near the TAMU bus route and close to campus! Don't forget the designated parking, as well as a gated entrance and convenient access to everything College Station has to offer! Call to schedule your showing before it is gone!