This 3 bed 2 bath home is located in the tucked-away quiet Raintree neighborhood, and has tons of storage space and amazing garden areas! Features you’ll love include vaulted ceiling with wood beams in the living room, stainless steel kitchen appliances, an amazing greenhouse atrium off the kitchen, wet bar with built-in cabinets in the living room and built-in work bench and storage area in the garage. The master bedroom is large enough for a home office, and the master bathroom has a long countertop with separate sinks, vanity, soaker tub, floor to ceiling built-in cabinets, and TWO large walk-in closets. Outside features include two separate yard areas— one with gardening beds and irrigation system, and the back L-shaped yard has a covered patio and offers privacy with no neighbors behind, and flower beds in front. Fiber optic internet has recently been installed in the neighborhood! Raintree has a great community park with playgrounds and walking trails. No HOA dues!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $229,500
