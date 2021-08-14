This 3 bed & 2.5 bath floor plan features a truly expansive living room w/ open concept downstairs. With all three bedrooms being upstairs, the first floor feels like a luxurious space for entertaining & gathering or an oasis all to yourself. The beautiful granite counter top with stamped-tin backsplash stretches around the whole kitchen, giving you ample work space and storage. The mocha cabinets and wood-grain floor give this home a clean modern feel. And being an end-unit, this home offers a small fenced backyard without neighbors on one side. There’s even a dog park, pond with park benches, walking and jogging trails in the surrounding area and a fire place with covered seating just steps away from your new home or gameday retreat.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $228,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
After claiming two Olympic gold medals with Team USA in the 800-meter dash and the 4x400 relay, Aggie Athing Mu returned to College Station fr…
Two more Brazos County residents have died from COVID-19 infections, health officials reported Tuesday.
Bryan, College Station school districts will keep masks optional, continue using Schoology and COVID dashboards
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Brazos County, both Bryan and College Station school districts plan to keep masks optional for students …
Many read the letter to the editor printed in The Eagle July 29 titled “Please get vaccinated,” written by my friend and colleague Dr. Mark Brauer.
Since I’m spending this week vacationing with my family in Newport Beach, I thought I’d talk to my son Cameron and let him do a little ranting.
Brazos County health officials reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday, with the number of active cases in the coun…
Brazos County health officials reported 109 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday.
Former Brazos County Sheriff Ronnie Miller died on Saturday. He was 75.
Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath tours Charlotte Sharp Children's Center, hoping to replicate success
Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath toured the Charlotte Sharp Children’s Center in College Station on Monday, taking in the training and…
Texas A&M sophomore defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson was arrested Friday on drug charges, including a second-degree felony count of pos…