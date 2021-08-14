3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $228,900

This 3 bed & 2.5 bath floor plan features a truly expansive living room w/ open concept downstairs. With all three bedrooms being upstairs, the first floor feels like a luxurious space for entertaining & gathering or an oasis all to yourself. The beautiful granite counter top with stamped-tin backsplash stretches around the whole kitchen, giving you ample work space and storage. The mocha cabinets and wood-grain floor give this home a clean modern feel. And being an end-unit, this home offers a small fenced backyard without neighbors on one side. There’s even a dog park, pond with park benches, walking and jogging trails in the surrounding area and a fire place with covered seating just steps away from your new home or gameday retreat.