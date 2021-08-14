 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $228,900

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $228,900

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $228,900

This 3 bed & 2.5 bath floor plan features a truly expansive living room w/ open concept downstairs. With all three bedrooms being upstairs, the first floor feels like a luxurious space for entertaining & gathering or an oasis all to yourself. The beautiful granite counter top with stamped-tin backsplash stretches around the whole kitchen, giving you ample work space and storage. The mocha cabinets and wood-grain floor give this home a clean modern feel. And being an end-unit, this home offers a small fenced backyard without neighbors on one side. There’s even a dog park, pond with park benches, walking and jogging trails in the surrounding area and a fire place with covered seating just steps away from your new home or gameday retreat.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert