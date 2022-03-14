 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $225,000

Great end unit that backs up to wooded area. Three bedrooms, 3.5 baths with large walk-in closets. Third floor has balcony with view of wooded area in back on condo. Wood floors in living area. Nice sized kitchen with granite counters and eating bar. On shuttle route.

