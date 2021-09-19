INVESTORS LOOK NO FURTHER...Act fast on this three bedroom, three bathroom home leased through July 2022. This home features an open concept floor plan in addition to spacious bedrooms, complete with private bathrooms, making this home a great investment property. Showcasing many updates including a new roof, new laminate wood flooring throughout the home, new lower kitchen cabinetry with granite countertops, subway title backsplash in the kitchen, black kitchen appliances and new lower cabinetry with marble countertops in bathrooms. The refrigerator washer and dryer will convey with an acceptable offer. A privacy fenced backyard and off street parking complete this home. Home is located on the TAMU shuttle bus route and is within two miles of the TAMU campus. This home is also conveniently located near retail, dining, entertainment and a city park. Home is currently leased for $1,545.00 per month through July 2022. Make money the easy way, call today before this great investment opportunity is sold.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $224,900
