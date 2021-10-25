Desirable location on 1/3 acre in College Station! Cul de sac lot backing up to Southwood Valley Elementary school. Huge oak trees provide shade over the entire yard. 3 BD, 2 BA with additional sun room, perfect for a study, playroom, or reading room. Roof is 3 months old, new gutters, new gas water heater, and new garbage disposal. Laminate and tile flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings in the living room with wood exposed beam and wood burning brick fireplace. Updated bathrooms with marble tub/showers and newer vanities, light fixtures, and sinks. Kitchen with gas range and eat-in dining area. Covered back patio with fire pit. Long driveway is enough parking space for 6 vehicles.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $220,000
