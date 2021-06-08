 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $220,000

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $220,000

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $220,000

Adorable home located in popular CSISD. This three bedroom, two bathroom home features an open floor plan, larger laundry room, separate master bedroom and bath. It backs up to loads of trees, privacy, and spring gardens already planted and ready for gathering! This home has been lovingly maintained, freshly painted and features great master bath and closet. The kitchen includes a large pantry, a breakfast bar and granite counters. Wonderful neighborhood. View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bryan High valedictorian reacts to speech going viral
Local News

Bryan High valedictorian reacts to speech going viral

Josue Sarria Quezada, valedictorian of Bryan High School’s 2021 graduating class, took notice of the sunset when he stepped up to the podium to present his address during May 29’s graduation ceremony at Merrill Green Stadium. He did not expect that within days the video of his speech would be shared thousands of times and seen by 100,000 people throughout the country.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert