3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $220,000

Luxury condo in the heart of College Station in Gateway Villas and located close to Texas A&M, Blinn College, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. This condo features THREE SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, each with a PRIVATE BATHROOM. Relax and entertain in the spacious downstairs living area with an open concept dining and a FABULOUS KITCHEN complete with granite countertops, an eating bar, a large pantry, and an excellent appliance package. An upstairs BONUS ROOM can double as a second living area, study, or office. This condo uses its corner location to create a LARGE BACKYARD with a deck to enjoy and entertain outdoors.