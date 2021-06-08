 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $219,900

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $219,900

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $219,900

Come view this adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Southwood Valley subdivision. This home features laminate flooring, woodburning fireplace, and large living room with vaulted ceiling. The kitchen includes a breakfast room, SS appliances and granite countertops. The large backyard with covered patio is perfect for entertaining family & friends. This property is in close proximity to Texas A&M University, restaurants, and shopping! View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bryan High valedictorian reacts to speech going viral
Local News

Bryan High valedictorian reacts to speech going viral

Josue Sarria Quezada, valedictorian of Bryan High School’s 2021 graduating class, took notice of the sunset when he stepped up to the podium to present his address during May 29’s graduation ceremony at Merrill Green Stadium. He did not expect that within days the video of his speech would be shared thousands of times and seen by 100,000 people throughout the country.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert