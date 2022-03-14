Great location! Just minutes from TAMU, this 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom Fox Run Condo is one you'll want to see! The spacious living area, dining area and large kitchen with eating bar are all open to each other. The open concept plan offers a lot of windows and high ceilings which allows for natural light. Each oversized bedroom features its own private bathroom and a large walk in closet. There are three designated parking spots conveniently located just outside the front door. Community amenities include a gated entrance, pool, sand volleyball court and a covered area for the TAMU shuttle bus stop. New HVAC and landscaping in 2022. Refrigerator, washer and dryer will convey.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $215,000
