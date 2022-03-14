 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $215,000

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $215,000

Great location! Just minutes from TAMU, this 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom Fox Run Condo is one you'll want to see! The spacious living area, dining area and large kitchen with eating bar are all open to each other. The open concept plan offers a lot of windows and high ceilings which allows for natural light. Each oversized bedroom features its own private bathroom and a large walk in closet. There are three designated parking spots conveniently located just outside the front door. Community amenities include a gated entrance, pool, sand volleyball court and a covered area for the TAMU shuttle bus stop. New HVAC and landscaping in 2022. Refrigerator, washer and dryer will convey.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert