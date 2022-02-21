3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $211,800

College Station 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home in excellent condition. Large front porch, lots of windows for natural light, ceiling fans, shower in master bath. Fenced yard, trees, extra parking spaces in front of garage. Biking distance to TAMU, and on shuttle bus route. Close to schools, parks, restaurants, shopping, supermarkets. NEW ROOF July 2021. Tenant pays $1,200/month. Ready for new owner or to be sold to an investor.