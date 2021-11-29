Check out this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Westfield Village home. Centrally located in College Station, minutes from Texas A&M and walking distance from several schools. This homes boasts a large corner lot, energy features such as Nest thermostat & fire alarm, and a recently replaced roof.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $211,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Another Brazos County resident has died after contracting COVID-19, health officials reported Wednesday.
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
CS man in jail on drug charges
BATON ROUGE, La. — The Southeastern Conference football series between Texas A&M and LSU always has a flair for the dramatic.
Brazos Sports PrepsCast: Is College Station now THE favorite in 5A-I? Sizing up A&M Consolidated's chances with Crosby
On the latest Brazos Sports PrepsCast, DCTF's Matt Stepp joins to discuss College Station's impressive win over Frisco Lone Star and A&M C…
The following will be closed in the Bryan-College Station area in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday:
BATON ROUGE, La. — This one’s gonna hurt awhile.
Four days before Texas A&M closes the football regular season against Louisiana State on Saturday, a longstanding Aggie tradition took pla…
CYPRESS — A late rally wasn’t enough for the A&M Consolidated football team as the Tigers fell in a 53-50 shootout to Crosby on Friday nig…