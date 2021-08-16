 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $209,900

Adorable 3/2 cottage minutes from everything. This lovely home boasts a HUGE living space for a home of it's size. The large kitchen enjoys beautiful granite counters, gas appliances and a spacious dining space. Large master bedroom enjoys raised ceilings and a giant walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms are roomy and share a bath. Step outside on to the covered patio space and into the roomy back yard. This one won't last long!

