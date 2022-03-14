 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $205,000

Multiple offers, please submit offers by 5 pm Sunday 3-13-22. Adorable home in South College Station's Westfield Village with a cute front porch to greet your guests. Large family room with elevated ceilings open to kitchen. Laminate flooring in main areas. The large, eat in kitchen has granite counters, a gas cooktop and built in microwave. Large walk in pantry and utility room. Large backyard ready for play or pets! The refrigerator, washer and dryer convey with the home. Home is zoned to College Station high school, not A&M Consolidated.

