3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $204,900

Partially updated home in south College Station. Walk into your open family room w/ updated vinyl plank flooring, corner brick facade fireplace that is open to the dining space. The galley kitchen features new dishwasher in 2018, new, top-of-the-line fridge, recently painted cabinets. Sunroom off the kitchen with glass doors to the covered patio. Secondary bath has been updated with herringbone tile flooring, shiplap walls, recessed linen space, and new vanity. Great master space includes walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom ready for the updates of your choice. HVAC was replaced in 2011.