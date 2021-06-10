 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $202,500

A True Treasure! Welcome to a wonderful opportunity in Southwood Valley, close to shopping, medical and schools! Delightful abode with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. This home has hardwood floors in main areas, tile in the kitchen & baths and padded carpet in bedrooms. The fully equipped and tidy kitchen features built-in dishwasher, gas range, pantry, and tile backsplash. The large living room boast enough space for your grand-sized TV and sofa. A sweet patio just outside the family / dining area is spacious enough outdoor grilling with a backyard that offers terrific space for swing set, a dog run, backyard tailgating and even a garden! Fabulous location in Aggieland that is close to a multitude of shopping and dining! Explore this home soon in central College Station – New roof coming soon!!! BONUS for Investors - Tenants are leasing until the summer of 2022! View More

