Almost brand new sought after rental in the beautiful Brewster's Pointe Subdivision. Featuring 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and a study/flex room this home is not only gorgeous but has great space. Come sit on the large covered patio, that backs up to undeveloped land filled with cows, you'll love the privacy of the backyard. You'll enjoy having a nice large mudroom, granite counter tops, large bedrooms, lots of natural light, and a split floor plan. Kitchen is fabulous with an oversized island, stainless steel appliances, gas range, and cabinets and drawers that are all soft close. Not only do you get an amazing home, floor plan, location, this home feeds into amazing CSISD schools! READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN, make your appointments today.